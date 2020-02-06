10 Businesses We Would Like To Come To Twin Falls

Everyone was so excited about Olive Garden coming to Twin Falls and now that Texas Roadhouse is coming, is there really anything else Twin Falls needs? Apparently, yes. We asked what businesses, shopping or restaurants you would like to see come to Twin Falls and these are the top 10.

There is no doubt that Twin Falls and the Magic Valley love their food options. It isn't super surprising that we want more food options. But, there are lots of other things we would like to see come to the area as well.