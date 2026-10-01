In California, a war veteran was struck and killed by a kid riding an e-bike. The boy’s mother had been warned about his careless attitude and ignored police warnings. She could now end up behind bars. Twin Falls Police have seen an uptick in complaints about e-bikes and have responded to several accidents involving them. Some may look like bicycles, but have more in common with motorcycles. One of my coworkers wrote about an e-bike accident this week.

There are Changes on the Way in Idaho Law and Soon

Law enforcement has been in contact with state legislators, and action is pending. The machines could soon be regulated much more like a motorized vehicle. There’s another side to this. I had a friend who lived near her job, but it was a bit too far to walk. She invested in an e-bike because it was cheaper than feeding gas to her SUV. She also liked riding a bike, but as she was getting into her fifties, she also wanted something that could give her the option of pedaling or letting the electric engine do the work. I would dare say this would be an efficient way for many legislators to commute from their apartments to the Capitol.

We Should Have Answers in the Spring of 2027

State Representative Mike Pohanka told us this week that there’s going to be some discussion on a bill. He also mentioned there were only two days last year when he walked through snow to work. Dry conditions favor e-bikes.