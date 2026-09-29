Law enforcement constantly reminds us that we live in an agricultural center. Harvest season has arrived, and there’s farm equipment on the roads. The driver of a tractor was seriously hurt as a result of a crash in Buhl. Idaho State Police say it happened just after 6:30 on Monday night, on Highway 30, west of town.

It Involved a Tractor Plying the Road at the End of the Day

The driver of a Kubota tractor was westbound when the driver of a 2003 Mercedes-Benz rear-ended the Kubota. The 70-year-old man on the tractor was airlifted to St. Luke’s Medical Center. The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Buhl, suffered minor injuries and didn’t need treatment at a hospital. Keep in mind the sun can be low in the western sky this time of year. It was almost midnight before Highway 30 re-opened.

Troopers worked alongside Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies, Buhl Police, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the Idaho Transportation Department. The investigation continues. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, and law enforcement continues to remind drivers and passengers that the belts can limit serious injury and increase survival in a crash. Let me repeat a link that's getting a lot of attention lately.

The Next Few Weeks are Going to be Hectic

Local roads are clogged with farm equipment, including heavy trucks, as well as combines and tractors, and these often operate at dusk. Additionally, as most local drivers know, Highway 30 west of Buhl has a lot of sharp twists and turns and is lined with farming fields, but so is much of the valley.