I like looking at chrome, metal, and trains. Not far from my home in Twin Falls is one of my favorite museums. It’s housed at Union Station, the old train terminal in Ogden, Utah. There was a time when passenger trains carried people in luxury from the East Coast all the way to Los Angeles, with a major stop in Ogden. The location now houses four distinct museums on the grounds. One is dedicated to rail history, with actual locomotive engines parked and maintained outside. There are three museums indoors.

Bill Colley Bill Colley

John Browning is Remembered in a Big Way

One honors the city’s most famous inventor, John Browning, who revolutionized the weapons industry and provided a sidearm that was used by the Army for 70 years. There’s also a wing of the old terminal where you can admire great works of art, mainly paintings.

My favorite part of the grounds involves classic and antique cars. The mechanically inclined Browning family collected a wide variety of automobiles. These are located in a wing of the building and look as if they were organized on a showroom floor, and look like they did when new on showroom floors. Just don’t try taking one for a spin. You’ll be asked to leave.

There's No Need to Pack a Lunch

I made a full day out of my trip. I had to go back a separate weekend to visit the nearby air museum. Nearby 25th Street is packed with restaurants and specialty shops. You can satisfy nearly any appetite while walking the historic district. If you’re driving from Twin Falls, budget about 2.5 hours each way.