20 Businesses Twin Falls Residents Want Rebooted
There have been some great businesses in Twin Falls over the years. There are some great ones now. However, sometimes you just can't beat nostalgia. We asked you what businesses you would like to see make a come back and you did not disappoint.
These are not in any particular order of want, they have just been the ones that I saw requested the most. If there is more, let us know.
- 1
Treasure Cove
Treasure Cove used to be an arcade for the kids. I have heard it was one of the best hang outs you could go to as a kid.
- 2
Hastings
Man I miss Hastings. They had music, movies, games and all the nerd stuff a person could ask for. When they went out I legitimately cried a little bit.
- 3
Drive In Movies
This would have been nice to have during COVID and all the time. Drive in movie theaters are a thing of beauty. So much fun when you could just hang out with your friends or by yourself and watch on the big screen.
- 4
Me and Eds
Apparently a super great pizza place where you could also get great beer.
- 5
Zulu Bagels
I think Twin Falls could use a good bagel place, freshly made each day. Yum
- 6
Nazcart
I am always down for some go kart racing! One of my favorite memories as a kid.
- 7
Prime Cut
I hear this used to be a wonderful steak house that had some pretty delicious food. With a name like that, it can't be bad.
- 8
Dale's Dogs
I have heard nothing but amazing things about the hot dogs that used to get slung out of this restaurant. Twin Falls could use a good hot dog joint.
- 9
Sandpiper
A bar and grill that used to be one of the best places to go on a Friday or Saturday night.
- 10
Shopko
This recently shut down but they had a little bit of everything for some pretty good prices. I was really sad to see them go.
- 11
North Chuckwagon
According to sources, they had some great cinnamon rolls and it was a buffet people really loved.
- 12
Imagination Station
An awesome toy store. Toy stores are always a great time! Definitely wish I could have enjoyed this place.
- 13
The Aroma
I hear this place used to be an Italian style restaurant that was kind of a date night destination.
- 14
Molly's Bagels
Again, we could really use a bagel bakery
- 15
Montana Steakhouse
I mean, steak houses are always a good place to have in your town.
- 16
Kings
An affordable grocery store that you can still find in random places around Idaho I think. But Kings went out not too long ago.
- 17
Pioneer Bar
This place recently shut down as well. They had some pretty good food, a good bar atmosphere and good drinks. Sad that it was torn down.
- 18
Old Navy
I do miss Old Navy. They had some great clothing options that were also ok for business or casual.
- 19
K Mart
Also just recently shut down and now D&B Supply is there. KMart had things you couldn't find at other stores.
- 20
The Gyro Shop
Originally located in Downtown Twin Falls they had some really good food.