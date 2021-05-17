5 Businesses That Would Make Twin Falls, ID Summers Even Better
Twin Falls during the summer is amazing. I love that there are so many things to do around the area. We have hiking, walking trails, camping spots, fishing, parks, lakes, the Snake River, the list goes on and on. That being said, if I were to try to come up with ways to make Twin Falls summers even better, this is how I would do it. I wish I had the money to open up one of these businesses.
- 1
Water Park/Amusement Park
Getting something like Roaring Springs and/or Wahooz would be pretty epic. I can't think of something that screams summer vacation more than a visit to a water park or an amusement park. That would be so fun.
- 2
Bumper Boats
It is like bumper cars only in water and you drive around "boats". I have seen these in other places, never had one myself. But it does sound like a ton of fun.
- 3
Go Karts
A go kart track would be so much fun! I really think summer would be even better if kids, and adults who still think they are kids, had the option to race around each other.
- 4
A Water Obstacle Course
I have seen these in a couple of different places. It would be hard to do this on the Snake River, but it could be a lot of fun in Dierkes. Get giant inflatable obstacle courses to put on the water. If you fall in you have to start over. It is a great way to get in some exercises and have some fun in the lake.
- 5
Top Golf
It would be so much fun to have a Top Golf here. It is fun for anyone who may or may not be interested in golfing. It is great for kids and adults alike.
