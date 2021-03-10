Western Days “Reboot” Returning To Twin Falls

After the COVID 19 pandemic cancelled Western Days last year, it has officially been announced that the event will be "rebooted" and happening this year in Twin Falls.

So many people were incredibly sad that Western Days was cancelled last year, including me. It is one of the biggest and more entertaining events that happens in Twin Falls every year. With it's return you know it is going to be better than ever. The three day event will take place at the Twin Falls City Park in Downtown Twin Falls.

Western Days will be June 4th through June 6th. On Friday, June 4th there will be an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. but food and vendors will begin at noon. The carnival will run from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Saturday June 5th, entertainment begins at noon but food and vendors will open at 10 a.m. The carnival and beer garden will open at noon until 9 p.m.

Then Sunday June 6th the event will open at 10 a.m. with food and vendors, the carnival and beer garden will run from noon until 7 p.m.

They have not officially announced any music line ups yet but you know it is bound to be good. They always some pretty amazing talent for the weekend. Right now it doesn't say anything about a parade but I am hoping that changes. We will share more information with you regarding music, entertainment, parade information and more as it becomes available.

It is time to get excited for summer events coming back!