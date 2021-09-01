20 Pounds of Meth Intercepted in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Police trooper intercepted 20 pounds of methamphetamine late last week during a traffic stop in Idaho Falls on the interstate. According to Idaho State Police, the trooper pulled over a Lincoln SUV for an equipment violation while traveling north on Interstate 15 August 27.

During the stop the trooper, specially trained to intercept narcotics, allegedly found evidence that tipped him off there may be drugs in the vehicle. A search was done and discovered 20 pounds of crystal-like substance that was tested can came back presumptive for meth. Also allegedly found were pipes for smoking marijuana and meth.

The discovery resulted in the arrest of Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, of Los Angeles, California. He was charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carreno was also cited for driving without a license, no insurance, and a valid registration.

