2018 Wagon Days Planned, Grand Marshal Chosen for Parade

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – An annual celebration is earmarked to take place at the end of the month in the Wood River Valley. You know it as Wagon Days.

This year's Wagon Days celebration will kick off on Friday, Aug. 31, with cowboy poetry, followed by the Big Hitch Parade at 1 p.m. the next day, Sept. 1. This year’s grand marshal is long-time photographer Jack Williams, also known as "Santa Claus" during the Christmas season.

The city of Ketchum made the announcement recently in a news release.

“Jack’s legacy is much more than Santa – his love, empathy, respect and good citizenship has touched many,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in the prepared statement. “This is our chance to recognize the warmth he has brought to so many hearts in the chilly days of December, as well as the kindness he has spread throughout the year.”

Williams will be honored as the grand marshal at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Ketchum Town Square, followed by a barn dance at the Ore Wagon Museum. Earlier that same day, however, participants in Wagon Days can listen to cowboy poetry starting at 11 a.m. at the museum.

For more information about events, visit online or call 208-720-9766.