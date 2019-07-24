Twin Falls First Ever BASE Jump Competition Seeking Contestants

Twin Falls first ever world BASE jump competition is set to take place this September, and with just weeks to go before qualifications, contestants are being encouraged to sign up to guarantee a spot.

Since the announcement was made on the Southern Idaho Tourism website in May, locals are growing more and more excited about the opportunity to host jumpers from across the globe in this first ever organized competition in Twin Falls. The Wings For Love World BASE Jump Competition will begin September 11, 2019, with a mandatory check-in and meeting.

Those who wish to compete must have a total of at least 100 jumps, with 10 of them needing to be within three months prior to the event. Qualifying jumps will take place on September 12-13, with the championship jumps happening on Saturday, September 14.

All jumps will be from the I.B. Perrine Bridge. For more details on the event, view the official event poster, by clicking here.