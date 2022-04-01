WATCH: Twin Falls ID Backflip BASE Jump Into Darkness Raises Bar

Having written about and watched dozens of BASE jumping attempts from the Twin Falls Perrine Bridge over the years, it seems like more and more nighttime jump videos are popping up on websites such as YouTube. You couldn't pay me enough to take the leap in broad daylight, let alone total darkness.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. You've got to be a tad bit crazy to BASE jump. I understand the mentality. Conquering fear, and the "you only live once" thought process. I respect those who live life in this manner, however, I just don't have that kind of stuff in me.

Heights freak me the hell out. I don't even like walking across the Perrine Bridge. Don't get me wrong, it's a stunning achievement in infrastructure, but 480 feet is a long-ass way down. I recently came across another crazy BASE jump video uploaded just the other day..

The brief clip is set to a remix of Post Malone's "Sunflower," and shows a jumper pulling off a textbook backflip from the bridge, then quickly disappearing into the night sky.

Back on February 2, I shared another evening jump video that was equally impressive. In the video post from a few weeks ago, the jumper set up some lights in the landing zone at the canyon's bottom to light his way to victory. Attempting this stunt at night without lighting beneath is not advisable.

Once again, I have to take my hat off to this fearless freefaller of the night.

