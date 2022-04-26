What would you do? What would you do if someone gave you the choice to either base jump off the Perrine Bridge, or snorkel or scuba dive in Dierkes Lake? Which one scares you more, being underwater or falling from heights? For thrill-seekers and scuba enthusiasts, it may be a simple answer, but for many, it is a heck no to both. Between the two, which one forces you to face your fears more? You have to choose, so which one is it?

Base Jumping Off the Perrine Bridge

Benito Baeza

Last month I asked if offered $10,000 would you jump off the Perrine Bridge? If your answer to that question was no, then odds are your answer is simple. Base jumping off the Perrine Bridge seems terrifying. If your chute doesn't open it is game over. It is high, you are falling fast, and there is so much that can go wrong. It is common for people to have a fear of heights, but also a fear of drowning, so which fear brings out your anxiety more?

Snorkeling or Scuba Diving in Dierkes Lake

Dierkes Lake, Benito Baeza

Snorkeling and scuba diving in Dierkes seems much safer than jumping off a bridge, but not knowing what is under there is a little terrifying. You could find bodies and dead animals, and that is assuming you can see anything with the murkiness of the water. Water has long been one of my biggest fears, since almost drowning as a kid, and lakes are the worst. You can't see the bottom and don't know what is under there. The amount of time under the water would last longer than the time it takes to jump from the bridge to your feet on the ground.

While jumping off the bridge may end quicker, and the fear of being under Dierkes and what you would see maybe a stronger fear, I would still pick going under the water. There is less danger and I have done snorkeling before, I have never and will never jump off the Perrine Bridge. Which fear would be easier for you to face? If forced to choose between the two, what would you do?

