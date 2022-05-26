Memorial Day is finally here this weekend. The year has flown by, but this month seemed to slow down, and now we are at the unofficial beginning of summer. With a three-day weekend, there is much to do. Camping, fishing, swimming, and hitting the lake are obvious ways to spend Memorial Day, but there are tons of events and other options around Twin Falls as well. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend.

Thursday, May 26 Through Sunday, May 29 - Magic Valley Mall Carnival

A perfect way to start a holiday weekend is to stuff your face with deep-fried foods, play carnival games, and ride some rides. The Magic Valley Mall carnival started last weekend and continues through Sunday night. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $30, and for food, there will be corndogs, funnel cakes, hotdogs, and much, more. The carnival will be open from 4 PM until 10 PM on Thursday, and from 4 PM until either 10 PM or 11 PM on Friday. Hours on Saturday and Sunday will be from 1 PM until either 10 PM or 11 PM. Get your eating on and have some fun at the carnival this weekend.

Friday, May 27 - Valley House BBQ

Trying to figure out where to eat is often a tough decision, so make it easy this Friday and eat a delicious meal while also helping a local community. Valley House is hosting a BBQ this Friday from 11 AM until 1 PM, with all donations going towards the programs at Valley House. The fundraiser will be a drive-thru lunch at 507 Addison Ave W which will cost $10 and you will get a smoked BBQ pulled pork sandwich, chips, and a drink. The event will also showcase Valley House's new building project which can be toured that day. For those not sure what Valley House is, it is a homeless shelter in Twin Falls that looks to help people get back on their feet.

Saturday, May 28 - CluedUpp

Unfortunately, this event has sold out, but if you want to know what you are missing out on or are curious about why people are running around this weekend, then here is your answer. CluedUpp is a fun app game that lets you and your team turn into detectives, using forensic techniques, code-breaking, and some detective work. The event does require a ticket, but you can try to join a team, or enjoy people watching as they work to figure out the case. Dressing up is required, and the event lasts 2 to 3 hours. If you are participating, be safe when going to your next clues.

Saturday, May 28 - Magic Valley Iris Show

For all the garden and flowers lovers out there, then there is a show this weekend in Twin that you will not want to miss. If you are someone that wants to garden, but your plants always die, then you will want to attend as well. The Magic Valley Iris Show, put on by the Magic Valley Iris Society, will be taking place this Saturday at the Twin Falls Reformed Church at 1750 8th W Avenue from 11 AM to 3 PM. Entries will need to be entered at 9 AM, with judging taking place from 10:30 AM until 12 PM. Public viewing will be from 1 PM until 3 PM. From 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM Dell Perry will be offering gardening training. Make sure to stop by and pick up some tips and admire the beautiful flowers on display.

Monday, May 30 - Memorial Day Run Buhl to Filer

The most important part of this weekend isn't the fun at the lake, the beers being consumed, or the food being eaten, it is about remembering those that gave their lives for our freedom. The Magic Valley POW-MIA Awareness Association is planning to do a ride and stop by multiple cemeteries to honor the fallen soldiers in the area. They will meet at the Buhl Chamber of Commerce at 9 AM on Monday and will then proceed to make their way to the West End Cemetery for the Memorial Day ceremony. They will then proceed to make their way to the Filer cemetery for their Memorial Day ceremony. This is a great way to honor the veterans that we remember on Memorial Day.

Monday, May 30 - 22 Jumps: Parachuting With a Purpose

Another unique Memorial Day tradition in Twin Falls, that you won't find anywhere else, is 22 Jumps: parachuting with a purpose. Andrew Kats of the Army, Brittany Cantwell of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Nick Cliche of the Air Force will be participating in the jumps this year. They will look to do 22 jumps in a single day to honor veterans, but also to bring awareness to veteran suicide, which has taken far too many lives. No exact time has been set, due to weather, so make sure to check here for updates if you would like to watch some of the jumps and for updates.

Make sure to take some time this Memorial Day weekend and remember and honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy time on the lake, camping, fishing, drinking beer, and eating. While there is tons of fun to be had this weekend, it is important to remember why we can have it. Make sure to get out and enjoy the weekend. While it is unofficial, to most of us it means that summer is finally here. Have fun, be safe, and have a happy Memorial Day.

