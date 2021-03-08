2021 Boise State Football Schedule Released

Following a 2020 football season that saw the majority of fans not allowed into Albertson's Stadium due to the pandemic, numerous cancelled or rescheduled games and the departure of the team's head coach, the 2021 season is looking more promising. The upcoming season schedule for the Boise State Broncos has been released.

The 2021 Boise State Broncos will take the field for practice this spring with new head coach Andy Avalos. The announcement Avalos was coming over to accept the position from the University of Oregon was made in January. Former head coach Brian Harsin has moved on to Auburn University following six years at Boise State.

Avalos, 39, played linebacker for the broncos from 2000 to 20004, and was the Oregon Duck's defensive coordinator prior to taking on his new roll with BSU. He becomes the university's eleventh head football coach in its history.

The new Boise State football schedule was recently released. The broncos season gets underway with a road game against the University of Central Florida on September 4. BSU will get six home games in 2021 before the season comes to an end on November 27. The team's road games include Utah State University, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

Boise State's first home game of the year will be September 11 against the UTEP Miners. The broncos finished the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season by opting out of a bowl appearance, and had a record of 5-2 overall. Should cases of the Coronavirus continue to decline at the rate they are currently, it's expected that a larger number of fans will once again be able to attend broncos home games.

