Boise State Football Starts Thursday; Here’s How To Listen Live

The Boise State Broncos 2021 football season gets underway Thursday, September 2, with a nationally-televised game on ESPN at Central Florida. All games this season will also air on a local Twin Falls' radio station.

The Boise State Broncos begin their quest for a Mountain West championship on Thursday, September 2, against the University of Central Florida Knights, at 5 P.M.(MT). The team will play its first regular season game under new head coach Andy Avalos.

Boise State will play a total of six games at home at Albertson Stadium this season. Their home opponents will be UTEP (Sept 10), Oklahoma State (Sept 18), Nevada (Oct 2), Air Force (Oct 16), Wyoming (Nov 12) and New Mexico (Nov 20). School officials are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation, and on August 12 announced facial coverings (masks) will be mandatory at Albertsons Stadium.

Multiple positive cases among members of the BSU athletic staff were reported weeks ago, so testing is taking place routinely. To view the full BSU football schedule, click here.

To listen to Boise State Broncos football games on the radio, you can tune to 98.3 "The Snake." The Twin Falls' station has been airing BSU games for years, and recently renewed its contract with the university through the 2024 season. All games will begin airing on 98.3 FM (KSNQ) an hour prior to the schedules kick off with the Broncos Radio Network pre-game show.

KSNQ is a Townsquare Media station, and operates at 415 Park Avenue in Twin Falls. For local business owners that would like to advertise during Boise State games, you can phone 208-737-6001.

