Tix Still Available For Boise State Spring Game Sat April 10

The Boise State Broncos football program is holding its annual spring game on Saturday, April 10, and tickets are still available.

The annual spring game scrimmage between Boise State football players that gives broncos fans a first look at the year's squad on the home turf of Albertsons Stadium is this weekend. Tickets are still on sale at just $5, and can be purchased by clicking here.

Saturday's game is also a fundraiser for the Boise State campus health department, as well as a canned food drive. Donations from fans can be dropped off prior to entering the stadium. Organizers are expecting approximately 5,000 to 7,000 in total attendance, and social-distance seating will be carried out in order to protect the public from potential exposure to Covid-19.

It will also be the first opportunity to see new Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos, who took over for Bryan Harsin after six seasons running the program. Harsin is now coaching at Auburn University. Avalos, a former defensive player for the broncos from 2000-04, accepted the position after being the defensive coordinator for the University of Oregon for multiple seasons.

No Covid-19 testing will be taking place prior to entering the stadium, but masks are mandatory at all times, with the exception of eating and drinking. All tickets are available via digital download to your phones, and will be scanned by stadium staff. The players have been on the field practicing all week long for the game.

All food donations will be given to the Idaho Foodbank. The game time temperature for the 3:30 P.M. start will be approximately 57 degrees, according to local forecasts.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History