2021 Easter Events and Services in Twin Falls, Idaho

Whether you plan to celebrate Easter with a church service, egg hunt, or both: Twin Falls has plenty of community events for you. Easter is this Sunday, April 4th and in my house it has crept up on us and now we are rushing a bit to get prepared. My wife went candy shopping while I was working and she even already stuffed the plastic eggs with candy, but I think that was so she could have a real excuse to watch new episodes of her reality shows. Whatever it takes, I'm glad she did it.

Many families hold small egg hunts at home and others look for the big community events around town. This year there are a few ways you can celebrate with your friends and neighbors. You can even visit the Easter Bunny.

Twin Falls Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday morning at 10 will be the annual Easter egg hunt at the Twin Falls City Park. Even though the event isn't listed on the city website, it is being shown on the new archway signs.

Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene: After the Sunday morning services at 9:30 and 11, the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene will hold an Easter egg hunt for children aged infant to 5th grade.

Magic Valley Mall: The Easter Bunny is back at the Magic Valley Mall this year. Social distance guidelines are in effect to keep your visit safe. Times for bunny visits are weekdays 4-7 PM and Saturday Noon to 7 PM.

