Religion is a big part of living in Idaho. There are churches on almost every corner, and it is a big part of the farming community. Everyone has their own beliefs and nobody is right or wrong in what they choose to believe. Some people don't believe in the church and going, some people are confused, and others are active and dedicated to their faith. For those that aren't sure what they want to believe but want to know more or those that want to enjoy a couple of nights of worship, there is an event happening in Boise that you are not going to want to miss.

When is Boise Harvest Taking Place?

Boise Harvest will be taking place Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24 at Extramile Arena located at 1401 Bronco Lane in Boise. The event will start at 6 PM on both nights and admission will be free. You will want to get there early, as there is limited capacity in the arena and you will want to make sure you get a seat. Pastor Greg Laurie will be speaking, and music will be performed by multiple artists.

Who Will Be at Boise Harvest?

With an event this big, some big artists will be there to lead worship. Chris Tomlin, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, and Jordan Feliz will all be performing. If you have never been to a harvest event you are in for a treat. It will change your life for the better, and you will not regret attending.

Make sure to get to the event a few hours early, as it is first come first served. You don't want to drive that far and get turned away. Enjoy a night of worship, and teaching, and have your world changed for the rest of your life. No matter what you believe, you will leave Harvest Boise viewing life differently.

