2021 Idaho Regatta to Make Waves of Fun in Burley

The 46th Annual Idaho Regatta returns to Burley on June 25th through 27th, 2021 on the Snake River in Burley, Idaho. In 2020 there were more than 70 boats showed up to race near the River's Edge Golf Club at Burley.

What Is The Idaho Regatta?

The Idaho Regatta is a high speed race along the Snake River in Burley, Idaho. The races feature some of the fastest Circle Sprint Boats from around the United States competing in a number of class levels. The race course runs in a circle around buoys in the river and around an island in the water. The race course is just over one mile and races must complete four laps to win the race.

Spectators can watch from the shore near the golf club. Visitors can also spend the night in tents or RV's. Full details on camping can be found on the Idaho Regatta website along with event details.

How To Get Tickets To The 2021 Idaho Regatta

Tickets to the 2021 Idaho Regatta will not be available online this year. In previous years you could buy them on the website but for 2021 the organizers wanted to cut down of processing costs so tickets will be available in person at the event.

Tickets can be purchased for single day access or for the entire weekend. Discounts are also available for veterans, seniors, and first responders.

Weekend adult passes are $30 and day passes are $15. Kids are free with adult paid admission. Discount prices for veterans, seniors, and first responders are $10 on Saturday and Sunday. Spectators can also pay an additional $5 for pit passes to get close to the boats.

