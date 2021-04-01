Idaho Regatta In Burley Idaho Happening June 25th – 27th

The Idaho Regatta in Burley is happening this year. The event is going to take place the weekend of June 25th through June 27th so if you are itching for some summer fun and events, make sure you mark your calendar. You can even purchase tickets right now if you plan on attending.

The Idaho Regatta is impressive boat racing that happens every year. It will be at River's Edge Golf Club. Tickets are available now and if you plan on staying there you may want to get a hotel room sooner rather than later. This year they are doing dry camping only there will be no hook ups for those who don't mind camping on the edge of the water.

You can see the full schedule of events at their website. Technically it starts on Thursday June 24th with a show and shine. But that is for the racers to show off their boats and have some good food while everyone hangs out. There will not be any racing that day.

Racing begins on Friday after their meet and greet and boat parade with the racers. Then the racers will begin testing and tuning their boats for the real day of fun and racing. Saturday and Sunday will be qualifying heats and more. It is a full weekend of a lot of fun.

Tickets are $40 for adult weekend passes, a single day adult pass is $20 and they have special rates for active and retired military as well as seniors. Check out all their information at their website for more details.

Idaho Regatta