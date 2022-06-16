Wicked-Fast Boat Races at Idaho Regatta in Burley June 23-26

If you like the thrills of racing and water sports, then get ready to pack up the family and head out to watch the boat races at the annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho, June 23-26, 2022.

About the Idaho Regatta

The Idaho Regatta features some of the top Circle Sprint Boats from all across the country racing on a one-and-a-quarter-mile course on the Snake River.

The boats race around a center island, and you lose sight of the racers as they pass behind the island on the back straightaway. This adds to the drama since you are never sure which boat will appear from behind the island in the lead.

Idaho Regatta Location

The Regatta is held at the Rivers Edge Golf Course Marina/Park, located on the Snake River's riverfront in Burley, Idaho. The front straightaway offers lots of space for you and your family to view the event. You can watch the boats race around the course competing for trophies and rewards on four laps.

The Idaho Regatta features more than racing

The Idaho Regatta features a number of vendors selling food and apparel. There are also swag and gift vendors where you can purchase commemorative Idaho Regatta T-shirts.

Thursday Regatta Highlights

Show and Shine 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Rupert Square

Friday Regatta Highlights

The boat parade in Burley starts Friday at 10:00 am

Weekend Races

Gates open for the races on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 am.

Construction will likely add to your commute time

There's going to be some construction to contend with in a couple of areas as you head to the Regatta this year.

Construction in Burley has Overland Ave reduced to one lane in both directions, causing delays and making left turns more difficult. The Heyburn Bridge resurfacing project comes with its own set of lane restrictions. Traffic should be traveling in both directions on race days, but lane reductions will slow things down depending on project progress at event time. I would suggest adding at least 30 minutes to your commute to just be safe.

Pro Tip:

Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Sun reflections off water compound the effects of the sun and you'll burn if you don't take care.

You can get more information about the event on the Idaho Regatta website.