Starting on Monday, June 7th, 2021 the Twin Falls Public Library Summer Reading Program will begin and there will be book options for all ages and rewards for completion of reading requirements and goals. The summer reading program also includes weekly activities for youth and adults. The theme for this summer is 'Reading Colors Your World'.

What Is The Twin Falls Library Summer Reading Program For Kids?

For young children you can log their reading through the Readerzone app or with a paper log from the library. For the summer reading program, kids can read to complete goals and challenges to earn prizes. There are also weekly kids activities which include a great big obstacle course and sidewalk chalk murals.

What Is The Twin Falls Library Summer Reading Program For Teens?

Teens can participate in a number of reading challenges and activities throughout the summer. Keep track of reading accomplishments with the Readerzone app or a paper log from the Twin Falls Public Library. Weekly activities for teens will include pendulum painting and creating a colorful origami wheel.

What Is The Twin Falls Library Summer Reading Program For Adults?

Adults can also participate in summer reading challenges and weekly library activities. Completing required reading will earn you prizes all summer. Keep track of reading on the Readerzone app or with a paper log from the Twin Falls Library. The weekly activities for adults will include birding for beginners and floral arranging basics.

