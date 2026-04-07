Remember that for liberals, no government agency should be moved, altered,d or abolished. The last few days have brought more apocalyptic predictions from Democrats and journalists (I’m redundant, I know) that America will burn down this summer because of changes at the U.S. Forest Service. One is the move to Salt Lake City. The two states that surround the nation’s capital have negligible national forest land. Utah, Nevada, and Idaho are drastically different stories. Liberals continue to believe Beltway bureaucrats are better managers than people who live here. They insist we’ll clear-cut forests (and reduce wildfire fuel) and foul our nests. I’ve got news for them, the wildlife already defecates in the woods!

They See Themselves Losing a Grip

Western lands may be their playground, but for us, it’s called home. The other warning is that cuts to research stations and firefighters will bring about massive walls of flames that will leave everything west of St. Louis a charred cinder. Look, I can’t predict wildfire seasons, and yes, we need teams ready to spring into battle, but again, if we hadn’t stopped lumbering to appease the granola-chomping left, we probably wouldn’t be here.

They Don't Want You Here

What really bothers the crunchies is that they may lose control, and in recent years, they’ve seen a change in public mood and in government that bodes ill for their position. As they would have it, no human beings would live between the Appalachians and the Sierras. I’d say that horse left the barn long ago.