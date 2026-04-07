OPINION:

There are times I get angry when someone cuts me off in traffic. Five minutes later, maybe even less, I’ve forgotten about it. Why does a guy drive to a house and fire several bullets into the walls? During the drive, wasn’t there time to cool off? Then afterward, why would a guy think he can vanish for a few days and then go back to living normally? I want to point out that people aren’t guilty until convicted in a court of law, but I’ll make a few predictions. The guy the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office believes shot up a home near Kimberly will be convicted, and he’ll consider himself the victim.

This is a Vicious Cycle

I was a beat reporter when I was young, covering criminal courts. The majority of the people I saw in orange jumpsuits had a long history in the system, and they didn’t appear to have a concern about changing their behavior. I did once see a young man who was contrite after being convicted for his involvement in robbing an armored car company. He bawled at sentencing, and the judge told the fellow that he was a nice young man and would turn his life around. As I recall, when he was released from a federal prison, he turned his life around, but it seems rare.

The Fault is You and Not the Stars

A Lieutenant with the local sheriff’s office once told me the guys he encountered lacked conflict resolution skills. I equate that with a belief that they’re always the victim. Sure, I’ve encountered some sociopaths, but most people in the system can modify their behavior and discover a new life.