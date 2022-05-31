Sometimes a little friendly fighting is OK, and that’s what will be happening this week in Twin Falls. The annual Magic Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is coming and dozens of champions are ready to throw down.

The battle of the hands will take place in downtown Twin Falls at the commons area by the fountain on June 2nd. The tournament will go from 6 to 8 PM with the food, music, and fun activities starting at 5.

Everyone is welcome to attend, even if you aren’t participating in the tournament, and you have a chance to win a cooler full of prizes from First Federal Bank. The event is always a ton of fun, just check out the video below to see the shenanigans from last year.

This year the Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is going to be huge with 64 contestants and $32,000 will be donated to local charities. Each contestant represents a business in the area and they each pick a song for their entrance and dress up in crazy costumes.

The businesses will compete in a bracket-style elimination battle with only one contestant coming out as king and winning the belt.

The top winning contestants also win extra money for the charities of their choice. Don't miss the event, I'll be there as the MC and it is guaranteed to be hands down the most fun you've ever had watching people play rock, paper, scissors.

