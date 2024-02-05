Dirt is being moved in parts of Jerome County. Amazon will reportedly build a transit facility, a short distance north of the Snake River. Jerome County is one of the fastest-growing places in Idaho when it comes to new businesses. Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KILX that he’s heard the facility will be going up in the Crossroads Point area. There is nearby access to Interstate 84.

I drove through the area over the weekend and couldn’t determine the exact location, but a lot of dirt is being turned over on multiple projects. Most people support a growing economy, but the additional jobs probably will require even more housing expansion in the Magic Valley.

True West Beef added hundreds of jobs in Jerome County, to the point it exacerbated a shortage of qualified workers. It required some people to relocate here. But the new housing is good for people who specialize in drywall, masonry, and plumbing. Those jobs offer a good living and create even more ripple effects.

Amazon has faced some criticism about working conditions at some facilities. But in the United States, nobody is forced to work there. Judging by the growth in its online delivery model, you could find long-term job stability. The constant expansion also means there are numerous management opportunities.

If you know of a new business or expansion in the Magic Valley, please share some details. You can reach me by email at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com. Oh, and what would you like to see here?

