40 Year Anniversary Of Eastwood Film Shot Throughout So. Idaho

A film staring Clint Eastwood as a member of a traveling wild west circus turned 40 years old this year. Locations of filming included several cities through southern Idaho.

Bronco Billy was released in June of 1980, and starred Clint Eastwood as the main character, "Bronco" Billy McCoy. McCoy had a talent for riding horses, was a marksman--deadly with both guns and knives--and of course, was irresistible to women. At least his character and I have that in common.

The film also starred Scatman Crothers, who also appeared in another film by the name of "The Shining," that was released that same year. Crothers plays "Doc Lynch," another member of the traveling show and big top announcer. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 75% on the "TomatoMeter," and a 48% audience score. Warner Bros. Pictures released the 116-minute long movie.

The bulk of the film was shot in southwest Idaho. Production crews and actors were spotted filming in Boise, Eagle Meridian and Nampa. Eastwood directed the movie, which also starred leading lady Sondra Locke.

The movie had a budget of $6.5 million, and went on to gross close to $25 million. I haven't seen the entire film, but judging by the trailer, it's a good, ol fashioned fun Eastwood picture, complete with funny one-liners, chizzle-faced glares and a few socks to the jaw.

Maybe you'll even recognize some Idaho landmarks that are still standing today. After all, Boise hasn't changed that much in 40 years has it?

That was a joke.