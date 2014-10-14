Most parents keep a pretty good eye on what movies their kids watch. Usually, it is for the benefit of the child, but sometimes it is to keep nightmares to a minimum and let mom and dad sleep better at night. Picking a show for kids isn't as easy as looking at the rating and going from there. There are plenty of movies that will scare the pants off children, and here are the top 10 scariest PG movies for kids.

Scariest PG Movies For Kids

So just in case you need to terrorize kids for Halloween throw one of these in the VCR (yeah, most are that old). If you want a few ideas for older kids check out our favorite Halloween movies.

"Jaws", 1975. This is one of the movies on the list that would have been PG-13, but that rating didn't come along until July of 1984. "Poltergeist", 1982. The clown doll and Steven King's 'It' are the reason we hate clowns. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom", 1984. Remember when the guy rips out a persons heart - that part, plus eating the monkey brain (actually that whole meal/spread was gross). The PG-13 rating was instituted not long after this one came out. "Ghostbusters", 1984. There's the scary librarian ghost, Sigourney Weaver gets possessed, and the entire movie is about ghosts! "Beetlejuice", 1988. Lots of creepy imagery - especially the sand worm - and Beetlejuice himself. "Gremlins", 1984. Not to mention the violence - the Gremlins are just plain scary! "The Wizard of Oz", 1939. The flying monkeys, Wicked Witch, and the dark forest. There's plenty to scare your kids. The Neverending Story", 1984. The Nothing, The Blackness, and Atreyu loses his horse in the quicksand! "Labyrinth", 1986. Everything about Labyrinth is creepy...especially Bowie's costume. "The Dark Crystal", 1982. The evil Skeksis are still creepy to me.

