Even though Idaho was still dealing with the aftermath of a global pandemic in 2021, that didn't stop people from trying to get personalized license plates for their vehicles. It also didn't stop the immature drivers from trying to slip a naughty plate idea past the DMV.

Hundreds Of Personalized License Plates Rejected In Idaho

Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. Sometimes people try to get past the rules with creative spelling or using number in place of letters. Those usually still get caught.

Be advised that some, if not all, of these license plates were rejected with good reason:

Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.

More Than 250 Personalized Idaho License Plates Rejected in 2021

The list of rejected personalized license plates in Idaho during 2021 includes more than 250 submissions, filling six pages. Some of the rejection were obvious as to the reasoning, others were a little more creative, and some you had to read backwards to understand.

KTVB posted the full list from the Idaho Transportation Department. You can read it on their website, but be warned that the plates were rejection with good reason. You could be offended by most of them.

Personalized Plates Can be Fun Without Being Offensive

I love seeing personalized license plates when I drive around. I love that some of them are clever, though I do wish the ones I can't figure out came with an explanation.

Get our free mobile app

10 Commandments Of Winter In idaho When winter rolls through Idaho there are a new set of rules that we need to abide by to prove that we are indeed good people.

What Kind Of Winter Driver Are You In Southern Idaho There are 6 types of winter drivers in Southern Idaho.