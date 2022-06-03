In January we shared a gallery of the most offensive personalized license plates that were submitted for approval in the previous year. They were all rejected by the state for being horrible. Then we came back a few weeks later with an even worse picture gallery of rejected Idaho license plates. Now, we’re back again and this time it’s a gallery of personalized license plates that only use special plates for their offensive or funny message.

Credit ITD/Canva Credit ITD/Canva loading...

17 Personalized Idaho License Plates that Need to Happen ASAP

With personalized license plates, you get to have a bit of creativity. You get to make the plate your own and either be vague, funny, odd, or crystal clear with your message. But you only get a few letters to do it. These personalized plate ideas take a little liberty in the character count allotted, but they are still fantastic.

17 Horrible Specialized Idaho License Plate Ideas With personalized license plates, you get to have a bit of creativity. You get to make the plate your own and either be vague, funny, odd, or crystal clear with your message. But you only get a few letters to do it.

As with all personalized license plates in Idaho, you can go to the Access Idaho website to look at special plate options. After you choose your plate style you can then type in the letters you want and the system will tell you if the plate is available and show you exactly what it will look like with a picture. The website won’t tell you if the plate is approved or not, that happens after the submission is complete.

Get our free mobile app

Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.