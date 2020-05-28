44 Staff Positive For COVID-19 At South Idaho Meatpacking Plant

Several workers at a south Idaho meatpacking plant have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in southern Idaho continue to be reported with no definitive proof of slowing down. Cassia County just this week reported that COVID-19 has hit community spread status. Recent test results have also confirmed that more than 40 staffers at the Ida-Beef plant in Burley are positive as well, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP also reported the facility has temporarily closed due to the outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Idaho currently has more than 2,700 cases, and 82 people have died from complications to COVID-19.

Nationally, there are 1,678,843 cases to date, with 99,031 confirmed deaths linked to the virus. The CDC recommends people continue to keep their hands washed, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

In Twin Falls County, there are more than 330 confirmed cases that have resulted in 23 deaths. Ada County has reported the most cases (747), with Blaine County reporting the second highest total at 501. Twin Falls County has the third highest number of cases statewide, followed by Canyon County.

Stage three of the Idaho rebound plan begins May 30, 2020. June 13, 2020, is the day the final stage is set to take effect.

For more information on the symptoms of Coronavirus, or safety precautions you can take to decrease your chances of contracting the virus, click here.