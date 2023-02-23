ITD Planning Updates to Burley and Heyburn Interchanges

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will get a chance to see plans to update the interstate interchanges for Burley and Heyburn next month at an open house meeting. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working on upgrading the Interstate 84 exits (208 and 211) for Burley and Heyburn with money from the governor's Leading Idaho Program and will show the design plans for the improvement at an open house next month.

March Open House for Burley/Heyburn Exits

ITD is inviting the public to attend the March 1, open house meeting at the Burley Hamption Inn from 5-7 p.m. Staff will be on-hand to present information and talk to the public about the designs for the interchanges. The project team will also gather input from those who attend the meeting. Other information will also be available on the State Highway 27 improvement project between Burley and Paul, as well as the stretch of interstate between Kasota and Burley.

Online Information for Burley/Heyburn Interchange Projects

For those who can't make the open house they can view information on the project online and submit comments there. The information will be available 24/7 starting March 2 to March 15. You find out more about the project HERE, once the information is released.

