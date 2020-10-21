5 Houses For Sale In Twin Falls With Horror Movie Potential

As we get closer to Halloween we start looking for spooky things more than the rest of the year. We hear about the hauntings that may be happening more now than other times and we even try to make non-spooky things seem spooky. At least that's what I do. I went through some of the real estate for sale in Twin Falls right now and there wasn't anything that jumped out as scary, but that doesn't mean anything. Horror movies have taught us that any place can become a nightmare under the right circumstances. Even the house from Silence Of The Lambs, which is also for sale right now in Pennsylvania, doesn't look like your typical horror house.

I went through the listings on Realtor.com and sorted them by the features that occur frequently in scary movies. So if a house has a basement, a shed, view of a lake or a pond, attic, or it's a cabin - then it has the potential to be in a horror movie. Luckily I didn't find any houses for sale with all of those features, but some did have multiple potentially scary features. Below are are few of the houses for sale in Twin Falls that are probably normal houses but have horror movie potential.