Idaho’s Top Spook Attraction A Painless Drive From Twin Falls ID

A Gem State Halloween attraction that was the reigning fright site of Idaho prior to the pandemic causing cancellations of such events last year is officially open through October 30.

Idaho Falls is home to a staged haunted house that many people believe out scares all others in the state. It was voted a "top-rated" Idaho attraction in 2019, and following a 2020 Halloween season that resulted in fewer celebrations due to the Coronavirus, Planet Doom is back, and more wicked than ever, according to its official website.

The attraction is a two-hour drive northeast of Twin Falls, or about 160-miles. Organizers of Planet Doom released the fall 2021 teaser video back on September 15, and it's been racking up views ever since. They had a record turnout to kick off the new season, which began on October 14, according to their Facebook page.

The event will run this week from Thursday through Saturday, from 7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. Planet Doom will be open the entire week leading into Halloween, on October 31. A fast pass option for an additional $5 is available for those who don't do lines.

Halloween is one week from Sunday, and most state attractions are inviting visitors to mask up for Covid-19 safety reasons, but are not making it mandatory. Judging by the teaser video for Planet Doom, this attraction may not be suitable for very young children. Parents should use discretion regarding young kids.

General admission tickets for Planet Doom are $15. The event can be found at 680 First Street, in Idaho Falls.

