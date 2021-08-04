These new Park Place townhouses near the Twin Falls City Park are cool looking and almost ready for occupants. Five are nearing the end of construction and six more are planned for the lot next door.

New Homes Being Built Near Twin Falls City Park

The new residences are still under construction, but some are close to being finished. A sign outside the construction site has information on the homes, including price. The new rooms are located to the southwest across 4th Ave E from the Twin Falls City Park. The homes are right next to the beautiful First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls and kitty corner from the Twin Falls Public Library.

The Park Place homes come in two floorplans: The Teton is 2,326 square feet and The Sawtooth is 1,880 square feet. Prices start at $344,900 and the homes will have three interior design choices.

Live Close To The Twin Falls City Park

How would you like to live that close to the Twin Falls City Park? The park is beautiful and it would be nice to live that close to a park, but the Twin Falls City Park is a VERY busy park. There are constantly events happening. Those events bring all sorts of people basically to your doorstep, music from the bandshell would be a constant in your life, and parking is bound to become even more of an issue in the future.

