I suppose there’s no official record. It’s not like people diligently track the lives of barn cats, but on average, outdoor, stray, and feral cats don’t have longevity. This makes the story of Iris unique. She was born 11 years ago this month in our radio station’s storage barn. She was from a litter of four.

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Two siblings died in the street, another vanished and for a few years would make a return visit, and then vanished for good. Iris, named by a woman at the office, is a survivor. He was attacked by another animal and had a serious scalp wound in 2018, but recovered. About the same time, I discovered I could pet her. Now she greets me every morning.

She Likes the Tasty Treats First

I can put out canned food, but if I also put down some treats, she eats dessert first. Some of the neighbors also feed her. She’s a very round cat. She had vaccinations when she was young, and that may have played a role in her long life. I’ve never noticed her near the street. Iris gets happy feet when I give her treats.

She’ll never be a house cat. She’ll come in if the door is open and wait for something to eat, but doesn’t do well if the door is closed behind her. Panic sets in fast.

It'll Be Tough to Say Goodbye

Two things worry me. If I retire or take another job, nobody will be available to look after her, and, of course, I worry about the door she no longer shows up. You get attached to some animals after 11 years.