School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.

Thursday, August 25 Through Sunday, August 28 - Western Idaho State Fair

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash loading...

With the Twin Falls County Fair still a little less than a week away, you may be getting antsy to get some deep-fried food, play some games, and ride some carnival rides. If you are unable to wait or are going to be in Boise this weekend, stop by the Western Idaho State Fair. If you go up tonight you can still catch Stone Temple Pilates, or tomorrow night you can see Billy Currington in concert. Both shows start at 7:30 PM and last until around 10 PM. If you can't make it to those, you can still go up to the fair and enjoy all it has to offer. They are open until 11 PM every night, and until 9 PM on Sunday.

Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25 - 50th Class Reunion

Credit: millann Credit: millann loading...

Calling all students that graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1972, your class reunion is this weekend. The class of 72 will be celebrating their 50th high school reunion, and if you have gotten busy and forgotten, here is your reminder. The festivities will be taking place at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, located at 734 Falls Ave. The event will start Friday around 6 PM and will go until Saturday night into Sunday morning at midnight. They are still looking to track down a few classmates, so if you know anyone that graduated in 1972, please let them know.

Saturday, August 27 - Twin Falls Snake, Paddle, and Roll Kayak Race

Credit: Artur Didyk Credit: Artur Didyk loading...

Do you think you are the fastest paddleboarder or kayaker in all of Twin Falls? If so, now is your chance to prove it. There will be kayak and paddle board races taking place this weekend at Centennial Park in Twin Falls. Registration for the event begins at 7 AM, with races beginning at 8 AM and an after party at 9 AM. You can register early by clicking the link in the paragraph.

Saturday, August 27 - Summer Showdown Car Show

Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

For all the car lovers in the area, this event is for you, and best of all it is free. The Summer Showdown Car Show is taking place this weekend in Twin Falls City Park, and they will have some of the nicest cars you will see in the Magic Valley or anywhere else. If you are participating, cars will be arriving between 8 AM and 10 AM. If you are going to look at the cars, the event will run from 11 AM until 4:30 PM, with trophies being handed at around 4 PM. There will be a wide variety of makes and models, so head to City Park to check them out this Saturday.

Sunday, August 28 - Hagerman Farmers Market

Credit: Hagerman Farmers Market Credit: Hagerman Farmers Market loading...

Perhaps you are looking to go for a beautiful drive this weekend, as gas prices are a little more reasonable, and also get some fresh fruits and vegetables, while having a fun family afternoon. The Hagerman farmers market has only a couple of weekends left, and time is running out to enjoy the party that takes place. You can get fresh food, while also enjoying laser tag, horse rides, live music, and a fun afternoon with the whole family. The last one is September 4, so don't miss out before it is too late.

There is a wide variety of events this weekend, and you don't have to stick to only these. There is always much more going on in the area to check out, but these are a good place to start. Rest, yard work, errands, fishing, camping, kayaking, or a quick weekend trip are all options as well. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, make sure to stay safe, be smart, and of course have fun. Enjoy your weekend.

