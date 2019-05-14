5 Things To Look Forward To At Upcoming Vintage Vixens Market

The Vintage Vixens market happens twice a year and the spring market is this weekend. You can get a two-day pass for $5 and kids 10 and under are free. The best thing is you can pretty much find anything there, even if you aren't looking. Here are five things to look forward to seeing at the Vintage Vixens Market.

1 Unique Furniture There are some amazing people who create furniture or refurbish old furniture. There is furniture made out of wine barrels, stuff for your patio and then some.

2 Idaho Inspired Clothing They have some of the coolest Idaho inspired clothing you can purchase. Hats, shirts, sweaters etc. I got a hat last year that I absolutely love.

3 Unique Home Decor You will find some of the most interesting home decor at this place. Idaho inspired, hand crafted, wood projects that can't be duplicated.

4 Delicious Fudge And Candy There is some of the best fudge available here. Different flavors and all home made. So good!

5 Hand Crafted Knives People around the area have some pretty interesting knives that they have crafted. You can purchase some pretty beautiful blades.