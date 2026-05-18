Your mailbox is collapsing under the weight of political mailings. They tell you that a vote for a particular politician will bring about a wave of croup, gun grabbing, and the Apocalypse. Another batch of mailers explains that another candidate will bring paradise, favor with God, and defeat the evil that stalks our land. Here’s a prediction. No matter who wins, things in about five years will be about the same, or worse. We live in a time when conveniences have never been more abundant and cheap. Remember what your parents paid for a TV set in 1972? We’re also rushing headlong into crises, and human nature can’t be stopped. Because so goes the federal government, so goes Idaho. No one is going to cut social welfare programs without losing their seats. That’s why political debates have devolved into arguments over the shape of the earth and the colors on a flag. It distracts us.

Not Every Challenge has a Ready Solution

There is one crisis no one in government can solve, even with the will for change. The drought may continue, and no amount of seeding can stop Mother Nature’s overall will. Conservation efforts can help delay (some friends from high school didn’t like showering anyway). The notion of engineering a pumping system from elsewhere seemed to me like a good idea a few years ago, but the expense of the project only adds to debt, and the people who have the resources will fight when it comes to sharing.

We Get Lucky, or We Lose

If the dry period ends of its own volition, which can happen, then we’ll have time to prepare for the next round, whenever that may come, but we should be prepared for the worst-case scenario, and nobody wants to bring up the matter.