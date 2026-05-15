If you think the price is high today, you haven’t seen anything yet. The Wall Street Journal reports that oil stores worldwide are about to run out of oil. I would link to the latest, but it’s behind a paywall. Even if there’s a quick end to the war with Iran, which seems unlikely, the crisis will uncoil through the summer and maybe even into winter. I passed a pump in the early hours of the morning, I’m writing this, and regular was 4.56 a gallon (rounding up a tenth of a penny). That’s among the cheapest costs in Twin Falls. We’re nowhere near a historic high when you factor in inflation and real dollar terms, but we could get close in a matter of weeks.

Truck Drivers and Door Dashers Face a Dilemma

The people who’ll struggle the most are your neighbors who drive for a living or have a long commute between home and work. A writer at a history website says you can tie most oil volatility over the last 50-plus years to the Middle East. Before 1970, the market was determined domestically, primarily in Texas.

Energy Attitudes on the Left are Going to Be Sorely Tested

I used to believe that a lot of the green opposition to domestic oil drilling, pipeline construction, and exploration would quickly fade with a whopping shortage and price increase. My theory is about to be put to the test. Liberals buy petroleum products, too. A crisis of a long duration may also spur an all of the above energy strategy.