TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A COVID-19 vaccine clinic covered about 60 percent of the Twin Falls School District personnel on Monday.

The school district said the clinic, conducted by the South Central Public Health District, and hosted at Canyon Ridge High School resulted in 450 staff getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; about another 100 staff members got shots from either St. Luke's Health System or other providers. The clinic was held earlier in the day so teachers and staff wouldn't miss time while students were at school. “We are grateful to the school district and staff who are taking advantage of this opportunity to stay healthy and protected against COVID-19,” said Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District spokesperson in a prepared statement. “Keeping this disease out of our schools is an important step in protecting all of our community.”

More people are now eligible to receive the vaccine as the state of Idaho has advanced to allowing people 65 and older to get the vaccine. Teachers and school personnel are among an earlier group of people eligible to receive the vaccine. Availability of the vaccine has been limited in Idaho with the state not getting as many doses from the federal government compared to other states. St. Luke's Health System announced Monday that scheduling for vaccine appointments had filled up and asked people eligible to keep checking back.

