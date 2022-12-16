TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District will ask voters in March next year to renew a $5.7 million levy. The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted earlier in the week to add the supplemental levy to the March 14, 2023 ballot. The two-year levy will fund school safety and security programs, student activities, and staffing. According to the district the levy supports 70 classified staff which includes teachers, administrators, and support staff. In addition the funding pays for the School Resource Officers stationed at various schools and armed security guards at the elementary schools. The district said the levy would cost property taxpayers about $6.25 a month for every $100,000 of taxable property.

