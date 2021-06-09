7 Of The Biggest Culture Shocks When Moving To Twin Falls Idaho
I would like to consider myself an Idahoan but I know many people would still consider me an outsider. I came here from Nevada but Idaho is my home and in my heart. However, I won't say that when I moved here there wasn't some serious culture shock. Not bad things just different, things to get used to.
- 1
Places close here
Places close on Sunday, places close at 7 pm, places close on Monday, places close at 10 pm. Almost nothing is 24 hours here which was really hard for me to get used to.
- 2
Last Call
This is probably just because I grew up in Vegas, but last call at 1 am is weird to me. Bars closing in general is weird to me. In Vegas the party is just getting started at 1 am, which is another reason I was happy to leave. It gets too crazy.
- 3
Everyone conceal carries
As long as you are over the age of 18 you are allowed to conceal carry a weapon in Idaho. This isn't a bad thing. I am not saying that. It was just different and strange to get used to.
- 4
Complete strangers wave and say hi
My neighbors also brought me cookies to welcome me to the neighborhood. I legitimately thought that was something that only happened in the movies. If you talk to a stranger in Nevada they think you want something from them.
- 5
Slower pace of traffic
Nobody is in a rush here it seems. People drive much slower, the speed limits are much slower here too. Except on the interstate. 80 is fantastic. I really had to reign in some of my road rage when I moved here and get used to going the speed limits.
- 6
The weather changes
You can have all 4 seasons in one day here in Idaho. It was really hard for me to get used to when I first moved here.
- 7
Name pronunciations
I had to get used to saying Shoshone correctly. I have always said it like Show-shon-ee not Show shown. Same with Boise. I had to learn that there is no "z" real fast.