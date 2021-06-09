7 Of The Biggest Culture Shocks When Moving To Twin Falls Idaho

I would like to consider myself an Idahoan but I know many people would still consider me an outsider. I came here from Nevada but Idaho is my home and in my heart. However, I won't say that when I moved here there wasn't some serious culture shock. Not bad things just different, things to get used to.

Get our free mobile app

 

  • 1

    Places close here

    Places close on Sunday, places close at 7 pm, places close on Monday, places close at 10 pm. Almost nothing is 24 hours here which was really hard for me to get used to.

  • 2

    Last Call

    This is probably just because I grew up in Vegas, but last call at 1 am is weird to me. Bars closing in general is weird to me. In Vegas the party is just getting started at 1 am, which is another reason I was happy to leave. It gets too crazy.

  • 3

    Everyone conceal carries

    As long as you are over the age of 18 you are allowed to conceal carry a weapon in Idaho. This isn't a bad thing. I am not saying that. It was just different and strange to get used to.

  • 4

    Complete strangers wave and say hi

    My neighbors also brought me cookies to welcome me to the neighborhood. I legitimately thought that was something that only happened in the movies. If you talk to a stranger in Nevada they think you want something from them.

  • 5

    Slower pace of traffic

    Nobody is in a rush here it seems. People drive much slower, the speed limits are much slower here too. Except on the interstate. 80 is fantastic. I really had to reign in some of my road rage when I moved here and get used to going the speed limits.

  • 6

    The weather changes

    You can have all 4 seasons in one day here in Idaho. It was really hard for me to get used to when I first moved here.

  • 7

    Name pronunciations

    I had to get used to saying Shoshone correctly. I have always said it like Show-shon-ee not Show shown. Same with Boise. I had to learn that there is no "z" real fast.

What are some of the biggest culture shocks when you moved to Idaho or when you leave the state. Everywhere is so different and diverse.

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

MORE: See 30 toys that every

Filed Under: culture shock, lifestyle, Twin Falls
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top