10 Things That Completely Give Away That You’re From Twin Falls

We are going to have a little fun with some of the things that people from Twin Falls do. And this is all meant as fun, please don't take life too seriously. The inspiration is Jeff Foxworthy behind this post of "You might be a redneck..." Well, instead, you might be from Twin Falls.

If You Instantly Look For Finger Steaks On The Menu...

You might be from Twin Falls. Finger steaks are a staple and there are so many people who absolutely love them. If the first thing someone looks for on the menu is a finger steak, they are probably from Twin Falls. Remember when we were kids and we only ordered chicken fingers? Yea, finger steaks are the Twin Falls version.

If you Really Don't Like Out Of Staters...

You might be from Twin Falls. Now, people here are super friendly, but if you come from out of state and try to change Idaho to wherever you came from, they won't like you. Twin Falls people are very proud of being native and growing up here.

If You Have All The Outdoor Toys...

You might be from Twin Falls. You have to have a truck because you need to haul your ATV, boat, RV, camping gear, backpacking gear, motorcycle, bicycle, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and the list goes on and on.

If You Have A Glorious Beard, Mustache, Mullet, Or All Three...

You might be from Twin Falls. Seriously, you know how to grow hair around here! I have seen some glorious beards, handlebar mustaches, and permed mullets! I love the style.

If You Grew Up Pretending To Ride Bulls Not Play Football...

You might be from Twin Falls. More people show up for the rodeo than any other sport around here. In all fairness, it is pretty awesome. We have some super talented people here. The College of Southern Idaho rodeo team rocks.

If You Own More Guns Than Dinner Plates...

You might be from Twin Falls. And I might love it. I definitely have more guns than dinner plates. Dinner plates aren't going to protect me from a home invasion. Well, maybe.

You Remember When Shoshone Falls Was Always Flowing High...

You might be from Twin Falls. If you can remember when the Shoshone Falls always looked like they do in the best pictures online you definitely are from Twin Falls.

If You Ate At Depot Grill At 3 In The Morning...

You might be from Twin Falls. Depot Grill is no longer open that late. So if you ate at Depot Grill that late, or that early I guess, you are definitely from Twin Falls. And you were probably also drunk eating at Depot Grill

If You Went To Twin Cinema On Eastland

You might be from Twin Falls. That theater had a huge history. Tons of people enjoyed it and it was before Magic Valley Cinema 13 arrived at the mall. If you got to go there, you definitely are from Twin Falls.

If You Have To Order At Tater Pig At The Fair

You might be from Twin Falls. The tater pig is a staple at the Twin Falls County Fair. If it is a must-have for you and you look forward to it every year, you are definitely from Twin Falls.

