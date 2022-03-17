7 Reasons You Should Definitely Not Go Camping This Spring In Idaho
You hear all the time that camping in the spring and the fall is beautiful around Idaho. Well, we have all the reasons you definitely, 100 percent, absolutely should not go camping in Idaho this spring.
DISCLAIMER: This is meant to be a joke, if you can't take a joke this is not for you
- 1
Not too many bugs
We all know part of the experience of camping is dealing with all the bugs and the bug bites. In the spring time, there are not nearly as many mosquitos, flies, and other bitey bugs. What is camping without that experience? Honestly.
- 2
It's not hot enough
Spring camping definitely isn't hot. The weather is usually mild with the occasional spring rain. What is camping if you aren't melting from the sun during the day? 70 degrees is way too mild.
- 3
There is too much wildlife around
There are some awesome creatures that hang around in the spring. They haven't all decided to go to higher elevations because it is just starting to warm up. Who wants to see wild animals?! Psh
- 4
You have to leave your house
Right after winter we definitely don't want to leave the house. Getting outside is scary. You can stay in your home longer.
- 5
Campfires aren't hot enough
At night it gets cooler out so you actually need to use a campfire to stay warm. The warmth from the fire will actually warm you up rather than make you sweat. Who wants a pleasant campfire anyway?
- 6
Spring smells weird
All the new flora popping up, new blooms, spring rain, it all smells so strange. Why on earth would you want to take in all the different fresh spring smells? No thanks.
- 7
It's not usually as crowded
Everyone should have to battle for good campsites. That is part of the camping experience. If you can't hear the people around you in their campsites, are you really camping.