New Idaho Law to Impact People Fishing for Steelhead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is warning anglers of a new law prohibiting camping on state property if they are planning on fishing for steelhead this year on the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Idaho Fish and Game issued a notice Thursday warning steelhead anglers of Title 67 Chapter 16 that could result in a ticket for anyone camping on state property not designated for camping.

Idaho Fish and Game said the pullouts along Idaho Highways 13 &14 are often used by anglers as a camp base along the river. However, because of the newly enacted law during the last legislative session, anyone camped on Idaho Department of Transportation property could get ticketed. "Fish and Game staff realizes that this is a change from the past and will be making an attempt to educate people on the relatively new law before enforcing it," said the agency in an announcement issued March 9.

Idaho Law Prevents Camping on Capitol Mall and Other State Properties

The law was passed during the 2022 Legislative Session and states in part, “No person shall camp on or in any state-owned or leased property or facility including, but not limited to, the capitol mall, except those that are designated as a recreational camping ground, area or facility." You can read the entire code HERE. The statute goes on to say that it does not impact state endowment lands, department of parks and recreation lands, or department of fish and game lands.

