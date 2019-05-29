7 Ways to Prevent Ticks on Your Pets in Idaho

I've heard way to many people talking about ticks lately and those annoying little things are the last thing anyone wants to deal with. They can create discomfort for your animals and they can be extremely difficult to get rid of. So, I started looking for ways to protect pets from ticks and here is the best information I found.

Treat for ticks year-round . While those pesky little ticks do best in warmer conditions, make sure you check with your vet on the best method to protect your pet. Don't use old tick products . Often times if the product is past its expiration date, it's not as effective. Don't use dog preventative products on cats . It's seems simple, but it can really hurt your cat. Check for ticks regularly . Again, it seems simple but take the time to check your pets. Groom your pets . Especially if you have a dog like my furry beast Koda, ticks can hide in his fluffy fur. Keep your yard clean . It will give fleas/ticks less opportunity to hide in your lawn. Visit your Veterinarian . Your Vet is going to examine your pets for lots of different bugs and parasites, make sure they are going to their check ups.