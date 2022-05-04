It is officially tick season in Idaho. According to reports, the peak season for ticks is May and June for nymphal ticks and the fall and early spring for adult ticks. Basically, right now in Idaho, the small and difficult-to-see ticks are the most prevalent.

Tick Season In Idaho

Most ticks appear in wooded and thick foliage areas. Right now is a big time for the smaller ticks to spread after they hatched and they are in the nymph phase. They are less than 2mm and very hard to see and find. So make sure you check everywhere and be very diligent when searching for ticks on children, pets, and yourself.

The Dangers Of Ticks

Ticks can spread diseases including Lyme disease. Lyme disease is actually really difficult to diagnose and can be deadly to humans and pets. Embedded ticks need to be removed quickly. Use tweezers, get as close to the skin as possible, grab and steadily pull it out. Wash the area with soap and water and disinfect the area. If you start to feel sick, like you have the flu, you should go see a doctor.

Literally, Check Everywhere For Ticks

Your pets, your dogs, your hairline, your feet, all the crevices of yourself and your children. You can prevent ticks by using things like DEET and other repellents. Camping season is about to get amazing. Don't let the invasion of ticks prevent you from having a wonderful spring and summer season.

