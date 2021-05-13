Idaho: Tick Season Is Here; Check Dogs And Kids Regularly

gabort71

Tick season for Idaho is typically April through about October or November depending on the weather for the year. According to one site, Idaho and the Pacific North West will have a pretty average year for ticks.

That being said, you should make sure you check your children and pets, and yourselves if you are anywhere there may be ticks. Some pest websites indicate that we are going to have an average year for ticks and Idaho actually has 3 different species of ticks. Gross, and now I am itching.

Idaho is expected a warmer than average summer so that definitely won't help the tick population.

How do I prevent tick bites:

  • Know where ticks live and the areas to avoid

Ticks live in grassy and wooded areas. While spending time outside know the areas to avoid so you are less likely to get bit.

  • Wash yourself and your clothing right away

When you come in from an area that may have ticks, make sure you take a shower and treat your clothing. Within two hours is the best time frame to do so.

  • Wear a repellent

They do have tick repellent that you can use such as DEET.

How do I check for ticks:

On a human check places like under your arms, inside and around the ears, inside your belly button, the back of the knees, in and around your hair and neck, between your legs and around the waist.

On animals check their body, in between their feet and toes, their ears and around their collar.

How to remove a tick:

You can use fine tipped tweezers to grab it and pull it out. It is best to stay as close to the skins surface as possible. Gently squeeze and pull.

It is also important to make sure you clean the area so you don't get diseases spread by ticks.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: bug, idaho, ticks, Twin Falls
Categories: General, Health and Wellness, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top