8 Time Loop Movies To Watch Besides Groundhog Day

Well, it's Groundhog Day. Again. A classic line from a classic movie and a go-to for viewing each year on February. It's an obvious choice and a good one, but what if I told you there are other movies with a Groundhog Day style time loop that might actually be better movies? I'm not saying Bill Murray in the 1993 Groundhog Day movie isn't a good movie to watch today, but maybe you need a change of pace or genre this year. I found 14 movies that fit the bill, but I can only personally vouch for eight of them that I have seen, so we'll start with that list first. These won't be in a specific order of favoritism since they each have great qualities and just depend on what style of movie you feel like watching.

Source Code is an action movie filled with suspense as the main character is stuck in a loop on a train that keep blowing up. His loop gives him the chance to try and figure out who the bomber is and how to stop them. The main character twist is a pretty good surprise, so give this a watch.

50 First Dates is one of the few Adam Sandler movies where he doesn't play a complete moron. While not technically stuck in a loop, the character played by Drew Barrymore wakes up each day with no memory of the previous day and Sandler finds ways to make her remember him.

Happy Death Day is an interesting take on the time loop. A girl wakes up on her birthday, which is also the day she is murdered, she has to find her murderer to end the loop. You won't guess who it is.

Edge Of Tomorrow is one of my favorite time loop movies as the main characters have to reset each day and figure out how to stop an alien invasion.

Dr. Strange may not be a full on time loop movie, but this is an excuse to watch it. At the end of the movie Dr. Strange uses a time loop to drive the main bad guy crazy, so much that he gives up and leaves. The time loop (Groundhog Day section) only lasts a few minutes but that's enough to add it to the list.

Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time is another movie that is great (though many hated it) and doesn't go full-on time loop. Instead there are moments in the movie where the main character can travel back in time to relive and correct moments.

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children is only a Groundhog Day movie for some of the characters. The world has moved on after a war but Miss Peregrine and her peculiar children are living in a time loop for their safety.

Caddyshack. Not a time loop movie at all, but it does star Bill Murray with another burrowing rodent. And you could argue that he's stuck in an endless loop of battle with the rodent. Though this may not be one to watch with the family as it is rated R.

That's my list of suggestions based on movies I have seen and enjoyed. The internet has opinions on other Groundhog Day style movies that I can't vouch for, so you'll have to dig up their info and decide for yourself on these ones.